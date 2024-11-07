© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Caroline Ellison begins 2-year sentence in CT for her role in Bankman-Fried's FTX fraud

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 7, 2024 at 3:01 PM EST
FILE - Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, exits the Manhattan federal court after testifying, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
/
FR171643 AP
FILE - Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, exits the Manhattan federal court after testifying, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Caroline Ellison, a former top executive in Sam Bankman-Fried ’s fallen FTX cryptocurrency empire, began her two-year prison sentence Thursday for her role in a fraud that cost investors, lenders and customers billions of dollars.

Ellison, 30, reported to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. She had pleaded guilty and testified extensively against Bankman-Fried, her former boyfriend, before he was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Ellison could have faced decades in prison herself, but both the judge and prosecutors said she deserved credit for her cooperation. At her sentencing hearing in New York in September, she tearfully apologized and said she was “deeply ashamed.”

Ellison was chief executive at Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency hedge fund controlled by Bankman-Fried. FTX was one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its Super Bowl TV ad and its extensive lobbying campaign in Washington, before it collapsed in 2022.

U.S. prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried and other top executives of looting customer accounts on the exchange to make risky investments, make millions of dollars of illegal political donations, bribe Chinese officials and buy luxury real estate in the Caribbean.
Tags
News Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.