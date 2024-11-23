© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman and infant in a car in Connecticut arrested in Puerto Rico

By The Associated Press
Published November 23, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST
Commander Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert holds up a photo of Lance “Macho” Morales during a press conference on November 20, 2024. Hartford Police say they suspect Morales of killing a mother and her four-year-old child on Tuesday.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Commander Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert holds up a photo of Lance “Macho” Morales during a press conference on November 20, 2024. Hartford Police say they suspect Morales of killing a mother and her four-year-old child on Tuesday.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman and her 4-month-old son inside a car in Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested Saturday in Puerto Rico, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said they found Lance “Macho” Morales at a residence in the barrio of Fajardo. Police believe the 23-year-old Waterbury, Connecticut, resident pulled up alongside a car Tuesday and began firing because of a dispute over a vehicle with a woman in the car, Jessiah Mercado.

Mercado, 20, and her infant son were killed. A man in the car was shot and injured.

Morales was being held on a $3 million bond as he awaited extradition to Connecticut. An arrest warrant issued in Connecticut this week charged Morales with two counts of murder and other charges, according to Hartford police and federal marshals.

It was not immediately clear if Morales had an attorney. Emails seeking attorney information were sent to the Marshals Service and to Hartford police.

Police have said detectives were able to identify Morales through video they found of the crime scene and information from the public. Acting Hartford Police Chief Kenny Howell on Wednesday urged Morales to turn himself in during a televised news conference.Morales was released this year from prison after serving three years for attempted assault, police said.“Since the commission of this senseless and heinous act of violence, investigators from the Hartford Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Forces in Connecticut and Puerto Rico have tirelessly worked around the clock to bring the suspect to justice,” acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut Lawrence Bobnick said in a news release.
News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.