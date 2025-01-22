CT launches free AI academy to address workforce demands

Connecticut State Sen. James Maroney has long been a vocal advocate for regulating artificial intelligence, likening the current environment to the “Wild Wild West.” Legislation addressing AI regulation remains contentious, with Maroney passionately supportive and Gov. Ned Lamont vehemently against. But the two have found common ground on one AI initiative: the launch of Connecticut’s Online AI Academy.

As a partnership between Google and Charter Oak State College, the academy offers state residents one month of free training in generative AI, which are tools that can compose documents, generate images, help program code or perform other work. The academy, which awards participants an industry-recognized credential, exceeded expectations in its first week.

“In the first three days, we had more sign-ups than our goal had been for the full year,” Maroney said. “Our goal had been to train 1,000 Connecticut residents in the first year, and we already have a waiting list.”

This overwhelming demand reflects the growing importance of generative AI skills in today’s workforce. Maroney said a recent hiring survey by LinkedIn and Microsoft, which has its own generative AI product, revealed that two-thirds of knowledge economy companies would not hire someone without these skills. Additionally, 72% of companies said they would prioritize candidates with generative AI expertise over more experienced candidates lacking such knowledge.

“These statistics underscore why this training is critical,” Maroney said. “What happens if we’re removing the bottom rung of the ladder for jobs like customer service representatives and administrative assistants? These are positions where talented people often start and work their way up. That’s why it’s vital to provide this training — it’s a first step in ensuring our workforce is prepared for the future.”

A credential for all industries

The AI Academy program includes five lessons and awards participants the Google AI Essentials credential upon completion. While this credential doesn’t qualify one for a specific job, it does signal to employers that the holder of it has the foundational AI skills increasingly required across industries.

“This is more general,” Maroney explained. “It’s to show employers that you have generative AI skills. It’s a critical skill for employees in any field.”

As the program continues to grow, Maroney emphasized the importance of inclusivity and scalability. Since the academy has already surpassed the goal of enrolling 1,000 participants, additional slots are being added to meet demand. David Ferreira, provost of Charter Oak State College, is working on adding more slots to get people started as soon as possible, Maroney said.

“This is only the beginning,” he said. “Google has donated the licenses, and they’ll likely donate more.”

The licenses are needed to access and use specific Google software, platforms, or tools related to AI instruction. Google’s commitment to donating these licenses is one of the main factors that keeps the Connecticut Online AI Academy project free to students.

“It’s a great example of a public-private partnership,” Maroney said.

Preparing for an AI-driven future

Maroney sees the AI Academy as part of a broader effort to ensure that Connecticut residents are not left behind in the rapidly evolving job market. He credited the collaboration between Charter Oak, Google and the governor’s office for the program’s success and emphasized the importance of collective action.

“A rising tide raises all boats,” he said. “This program ensures that all Connecticut residents have the chance to succeed in a knowledge economy increasingly driven by AI.”

How to sign up

Connecticut residents interested in joining the AI Academy can visit the Charter Oak website to register. New slots are expected to open regularly to accommodate the high demand.

