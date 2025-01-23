© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eviction reform and housing top priority list for CT lawmakers in 2025 legislative session

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published January 23, 2025 at 3:33 PM EST
Solange Velarde (left) and Rosmaly Rodriguez (right) lead the crowd in cheers as members of the Connecticut Tenant’s Union rally at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to push for an end to no-fault evictions and the expansion of current just-cause protections.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Solange Velarde (left) and Rosmaly Rodriguez (right) lead the crowd in cheers as members of the Connecticut Tenant’s Union rally at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to push for an end to no-fault evictions and the expansion of current just-cause protections.

Prioritizing new and affordable housing is on the agendas of state lawmakers during this legislative session.

But the journey of a bill, from an initial concept to a signed law, is a long and complicated road. Many ideas never make it out of committee – and the bills that do often die a slow death, languishing on a legislative calendar, only to never get called for a vote.

Still, lawmakers can prioritize what measures to push for. And this year, State Sen. Martha Marx, co-chair of the state’s Housing Committee, is encouraging residents to contact legislators and make their voices heard.

Speaking during a conversation with Fairfield County’s Center for Housing Opportunity, she said lawmakers need to hear the experiences of real people advocating for housing bills they favor.

“They need to hear very personal stories,” Marx said. “It doesn't take long to write an email, and not a chain email, because believe me, we are all getting all of the negative emails from the people that don't want the bills.”

Eviction reform again a priority

Marx, a Democrat representing New London, said her priorities this session are supporting just cause, which would limit evictions, and increasing housing in eastern Connecticut.

So-called “just cause” evictions mean landlords can’t evict tenants unless they give a specific reason – like not paying rent or property damage.

Advocates say just cause protects renters, but opponents argue just cause regulations infringe on the rights of property owners and could chill investment in Connecticut.

A similar measure to pass just cause eviction reform failed to pass through the General Assembly last year.

But the bill is back again this year. On Thursday, advocates took to the state Capitol to ask lawmakers to tighten the "just cause" regulations.

“Just for me one minute, close your eyes and just take a deep breath. Let it out. This is what families could feel if we have just cause backing us up,” said Esther Fesale, a tenants union vice president in Hartford.

Unhoused also a priority, lawmakers say

Legislators also hope to increase funding for homeless services and make it easier to change local zoning laws, a priority emphasized by State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff.

Duff, a Democrat who represents parts of Darien and Norwalk, wants to address homelessness.

“We never want to be in the same place as other states where they have homeless, literally all over the place,” Duff said. “We are better than that, and we care for our people, so we should not allow it.”

Duff is in support of funding services that will prevent homelessness and increase supportive housing for residents in need of shelter. Before the pandemic, homelessness in Fairfield County was almost eradicated but backslid following the COVID-19 pandemic, Duff said.

There’s also one more issue that’s always an ever-present problem for lawmakers tackling housing in the state: a lack of affordable places to live.

State Sen. MD Rahman, a Manchester Democrat, plans to propose legislation this session to remove some of the municipal zoning regulations that prevent housing, particularly affordable housing, from being constructed, and enable the conversion of commercial property to residential.

“If we remove some red tape from the local zoning that way we are not hurting the town,” Rahman said.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.