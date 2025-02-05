© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wintry mix expected to hit CT and cause travel issues Thursday morning

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published February 5, 2025 at 10:04 AM EST
FILE: Cars turn around on Rt 185 after not being able to climb the hill at the base of Talcott Mountain during a morning snowfall in Simsbury, Connecticut February 13, 2024.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Cars turn around on Rt 185 after not being able to climb the hill at the base of Talcott Mountain during a morning snowfall in Simsbury, Connecticut February 13, 2024.

A wintry mix is expected in Connecticut Thursday with potential impacts on the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow and sleet accumulations between 1 to 4 inches are expected. Portions of the state could also see a glaze of ice with greater impacts inland, the NWS says.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the agency warns. “The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.”

Drivers are cautioned to slow down and be alert to icy roads. People venturing outside should also take care while walking to not slip on any patches of ice.

“It'll start as snow, then change to an icy mix,” Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas said. “Shoreline areas will switch to rain, though New Haven and points could remain icy.”

“Inland areas will be slick all day long,” he said.
Tags
News Latest News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.