Wintry mix expected to hit CT and cause travel issues Thursday morning

A wintry mix is expected in Connecticut Thursday with potential impacts on the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow and sleet accumulations between 1 to 4 inches are expected. Portions of the state could also see a glaze of ice with greater impacts inland, the NWS says.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the agency warns. “The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.”

Drivers are cautioned to slow down and be alert to icy roads. People venturing outside should also take care while walking to not slip on any patches of ice.

“It'll start as snow, then change to an icy mix,” Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas said. “Shoreline areas will switch to rain, though New Haven and points could remain icy.”

“Inland areas will be slick all day long,” he said.