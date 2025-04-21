Yale Divinity School professor addresses gender discrimination lawsuit dismissal against NY church

Rev. Eboni Marshall Turman’s gender discrimination lawsuit against Harlem, New York's famed Abyssinian Baptist Church was dismissed in late March. But Turman doesn’t see it as a defeat, but as shedding light on a larger issue at hand.

“If my action can play a small part in doing that, in unveiling the problem that needs serious attention, the problem of sexism in the church, the problem of gender injustice in the church, a problem that needs serious moral attention, then I've done my work,” Turman said.

Turman, an associate professor of Theology and African American Religion at Yale Divinity School, sued the church in 2023, alleging the hiring committee passed over her application for the senior pastor position because she is a woman.

According to Turman, a woman has never held the title of senior pastor at Abyssinian.

A federal judge in New York dismissed her lawsuit, citing “ministerial exception,” which essentially gives religious institutions some protections against anti-discrimination laws for certain clergy roles.

Or as Turman puts it, it allows houses of worship to play by a different set of rules.

“According to the law, churches have the right to discriminate,” she said.

Turman applied for the role after longtime senior reverend Calvin O. Butts III retired from his position in 2022.

According to the dismissal, Turman said the hiring committee purposely passed over her application because of her gender, and alleged a staffer asked her questions regarding her ability to minister to men, which she believes, was not presented to male candidates.

Turman, a reverend, who says Christianity is clear about the equality of the sexes, said sexism within and outside of Christianity is a widespread phenomenon.

“There is continuity, I think, as it relates to women's subordination in the church, regardless of race, regardless of denomination, and I would even say across Abrahamic traditions, regardless of religion,” she said. “So yes, gender discrimination is kind of part and parcel of the tradition, the Christian tradition, specifically.”

Despite the defeat, Turman says she plans to appeal the judge's decision while continuing to advocate for gender equality in religious spaces.

The Abyssinian Baptist Church did not respond to Connecticut Public’s requests for comment.

However, the church released a statement soon after the lawsuit was dismissed. The Abyssinian's Pulpit Search Committee stated it was “grateful for the court’s decision and for the closure it brings to this matter.”

The committee maintains “the pastoral search process was guided by our core values.”

Some people who face opposing messages of acceptance from God, while facing exclusion and as Turman said, scorn from the church, may try to rationalize those contradictions.

Not her.

“I don't try to reconcile the irreconcilable,” she said. “I try to destroy it. I try to dismantle it. I try to transform unjust norms and unjust practices in the church into life giving and life affirming practices in the church.”