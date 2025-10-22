Former CT deputy budget director Kosta Diamantis found guilty in federal bribery trial

Kosta Diamantis, a former state rep. and former state deputy budget director, facing 21 federal charges over soliciting bribes in return for approving school construction contract bids, was found guilty Wednesday on all counts.

Diamantis showed little reaction as the verdict was read, and was trailed by local and state media.

“I stand by my testimony,” Diamantis said.

Diamantis later left through a side entrance of the Brien McMahon Federal Building and was driven away in a white pick up truck. He faces years in federal prison. His attorney, Norm Pattis said he plans to appeal the conviction.

“Mr. Diamantis is facing a catastrophic sentence, he'll be lucky to get out of this for less than 10 to 12 years,” Pattis said.

The conviction comes after years of controversy stemming from Diamantis’ arrest over accusations he solicited bribes totaling thousands of dollars, in return for obtaining contracts for building contractors who wished to work on school construction projects.

Jurors listened as witnesses testified about Diamantis’ requests for money citing financial troubles, and defense testimony from Diamantis who said he had been collecting consulting fees.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence including text messages from Diamantis to other witnesses that showed Diamantis asking for money, attempting to speak in code.

Diamantis would later ask them to delete the messages, which they failed to do.

Jurors convicted Diamantis just days after deliberations began. Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement Wednesday immediately after the verdict was announced.

“Public service is a public trust,” Lamont said. The conviction of Mr. Diamantis is a stark reminder that when that trust is violated, there are consequences. Our state places a great deal of trust in our government and that trust is harmed by rogue, bad actors like this.”

Lamont said the state has taken measures to ensure accountability including returning school construction oversight to the Department of Administrative Services.

While Diamantis has been found guilty, he faces a separate trial in federal court over similar charges which is expected to start next year.

