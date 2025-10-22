© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former CT deputy budget director Kosta Diamantis found guilty in federal bribery trial

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published October 22, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT
Reporters follow Kosta Diamantis as he leaves the U.S. District Court in Bridgeport during a break in his trial on October 6, 2025.
Shahrzad Rasekh
/
CT Mirror
FILE: Reporters follow Kosta Diamantis as he leaves the U.S. District Court in Bridgeport during a break in his trial on October 6, 2025.

Kosta Diamantis, a former state rep. and former state deputy budget director, facing 21 federal charges over soliciting bribes in return for approving school construction contract bids, was found guilty Wednesday on all counts.

Diamantis showed little reaction as the verdict was read, and was trailed by local and state media.

“I stand by my testimony,” Diamantis said.

Diamantis later left through a side entrance of the Brien McMahon Federal Building and was driven away in a white pick up truck. He faces years in federal prison. His attorney, Norm Pattis said he plans to appeal the conviction.

“Mr. Diamantis is facing a catastrophic sentence, he'll be lucky to get out of this for less than 10 to 12 years,” Pattis said.

The conviction comes after years of controversy stemming from Diamantis’ arrest over accusations he solicited bribes totaling thousands of dollars, in return for obtaining contracts for building contractors who wished to work on school construction projects.

Jurors listened as witnesses testified about Diamantis’ requests for money citing financial troubles, and defense testimony from Diamantis who said he had been collecting consulting fees.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence including text messages from Diamantis to other witnesses that showed Diamantis asking for money, attempting to speak in code.

Diamantis would later ask them to delete the messages, which they failed to do.

Jurors convicted Diamantis just days after deliberations began. Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement Wednesday immediately after the verdict was announced.

“Public service is a public trust,” Lamont said. The conviction of Mr. Diamantis is a stark reminder that when that trust is violated, there are consequences. Our state places a great deal of trust in our government and that trust is harmed by rogue, bad actors like this.”

Lamont said the state has taken measures to ensure accountability including returning school construction oversight to the Department of Administrative Services.

While Diamantis has been found guilty, he faces a separate trial in federal court over similar charges which is expected to start next year.
Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.