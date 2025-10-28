© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT Children’s to expand pediatric access with $50 million gift, joining nationwide alliance

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:15 PM EDT
Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut 11-22-2022.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut 11-22-2022.

Connecticut Children’s announced Tuesday that the hospital received the largest single financial gift in its history – $50 million – that will be used in part to expand pediatric care and technology investments.

The donation is part of a $250 million gift that philanthropist Tom Golisano is giving to hospitals across the country. The medical centers will share their research and best practices as part of a network named after Golisano.

“This extraordinary gift from Tom Golisano ensures that children in every corner of our state have access to the highest level of pediatric care,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s.

The funds will be used to help drive Connecticut Children’s expansion of pediatric access, investments in research and technology, and the hiring of more specialists, the hospital said in a statement.

Golisano made his fortune launching the payroll company PayChex more than 50 years ago, with just $3,000. Currently, his lifetime giving exceeds $1 billion.

“Few things have brought me as much pride, as much fulfillment, as investmenting in children,” he said Tuesday to a gathering in Rochester, New York.

Tom Golisano speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 24, 2025 in New York City.
JP Yim
/
Getty Images
Tom Golisano speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

“These 10 are the first 10, and I think there’s going to be more,” he said, announcing the Golisano Children’s Alliance, a collaborative network of children’s hospitals working together to improve outcomes.

“I am fortunate to be able to help others in this way, and I’m looking forward to seeing what these hospitals can achieve together,” he said.

He said that additional transformative gifts will help strengthen the hospital alliance.

Twenty years ago, the University of Rochester Medical Center was the first hospital to get funded by Golisano, whose hometown is Rochester.

“Imagine a future where an innovation developed at a Golisano children’s hospital, like a groundbreaking new therapy, is rapidly shared across the alliance, reaching children in every corner of the country,” said Dr. Jill Halterman, physician-in-chief of Golisano Children’s Hospital at the University of Rochester Medical Center. “And where … every child benefits from the strength of our collective expertise. This is the promise of the alliance.”
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.