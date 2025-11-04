© 2025 Connecticut Public

Stratford voters cast ballots in town’s heated mayoral race

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published November 4, 2025 at 6:46 PM EST
Residents in District 7 participate in the local elections at Wilcoxson Elementary School in Stratford, Connecticut on November 4, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Residents in District 7 participate in the local elections at Wilcoxson Elementary School in Stratford, Connecticut on November 4, 2025.

Voters in Stratford may end up electing a Democratic mayor for the first time in nearly a decade. Some say they’re ready for a change as others defend Mayor Laura Hoydick, the Republican incumbent.

Marvin Pittman was among the voters who trickled out of Stratford High School Tuesday on Election Day after casting their ballots. Pittman said he voted for Democratic candidate Dr. David Chess, who he believes represents a fresh start for the town.

“I think that there's more of a focus on trying to build something that's sustainable, as well as serving some business interests, but really about still keeping things affordable for people here,” Pittman said.

Stratford is one of the top-performing municipalities in the state for early voting, which local Democrats say gives Chess an advantage.

Chess said many throughout town are receptive to his message, focusing on economic and housing development. He says he’s able to connect with residents by sharing his history as a business owner and physician, having founded his own medical group.
U.S Representative Rosa DeLauro and Democratic Mayoral candidate Dr. David Chess stand outside of Stratford High School on election day in Stratford, Connecticut on November 4, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
U.S Representative Rosa DeLauro and Democratic Mayoral candidate Dr. David Chess stand outside of Stratford High School on election day in Stratford, Connecticut on November 4, 2025.

“I think I'm going to be mayor very shortly,” Chess said. “I'm feeling very good about this. I really believe in our message, and I know people believe in our message.”

Hoydick did not respond to requests for comment.

But other voters and Republican officials, such as Republican Town Council candidate Patty Gallahger, defended Hoydick’s record on redevelopment and taxes.

“She’s been able to stabilize taxes, and no increases, I think our economic development is doing really great, we have some really great projects that are going on,” Gallagher said.

Stratford resident Joanne Litzie is among local Democrats who voted for Hoydick.

“I have been happy with Laura,” Litzie said. “I'd like to see her be a little more progressive, but I trust her, so I'm sticking with her.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro were among those political figures who stopped by the Stratford High School polling location Tuesday to support Chess.

Bysiewicz said early voting turnout will be crucial for Chess to win.

“I'm confident because Democrats have showed up in a big way early, but I'm also confident just because I know the ground game and the field organization that they have, and because he has knocked on over 5,000 doors,” Bysiewicz said.
