Man's body found inside Yale New Haven Hospital office

New Haven police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body inside an office at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Local police and firefighters were called to the facility at 789 Howard Ave. shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 to investigate a report of a sudden death.

New Haven police spokesperson Christian Bruckhart said they found a deceased man inside an office. He appeared to have suffered a medical event because there were no signs of trauma, Bruckhart said.

The man did not appear to be a hospital employee, he said.

The state medical examiner’s office removed the body to conduct an autopsy, and has since been working to determine how the man died, according to local police.

Bruckhart said the man was 35, and lived in Bridgeport. Further details about his identity were not immediately available.

Mark D'Antonio, a spokesperson for the hospital, said in a statement that there was no threat to staff or patients. He said the hospital system is working with local police to investigate.