Connecticut softball star Joan Joyce dies at 81

Connecticut native and famous softball player Joan Joyce died Saturday. She was 81 years old.

Joyce pitched with the Raybestos Brakettes for 17 seasons, where she threw 150 no-hitters and 33 perfect games. She was named an All-American 18 times, and also had a 19-year professional golf career.

Joyce led the Florida Atlantic University’s softball team since 1995. As head softball coach, she achieved over 1,000 wins and eight Conference Coach of the Year titles.

Joyce is recognized for her legendary career by the National Softball Hall of Fame and International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame.

She is remembered by her teammates and players for her kindness and positivity, as well as her competitive nature.

