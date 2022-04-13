© 2022 Connecticut Public

State News

Firearms arrest yields dozens of ghost guns, 3D printer

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published April 13, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Dozens of ghost guns, a 3D printer and homemade bombs have been seized in Connecticut as police arrested a man they believe was manufacturing and selling a variety of illegal firearms, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

A task force of state and local police and federal agents charged Steven Gerent-Mastrianni, 39, of New Britain on Tuesday with numerous crimes including firearms trafficking, selling assault weapons, possession of a machine gun and selling large-capacity magazines.

Gerent-Mastrianni was detained on $500,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Police said Gerent-Mastrianni, who holds a valid pistol permit, had an illegal ghost gun pistol on him when he was arrested.

Police obtained warrants to search Gerent-Mastrianni’s home and vehicles and seized about 125 firearms — most of them ghost guns — as well as components capable of making guns fully automatic.

Authorities said they also found a 3D printer, hundreds of high-capacity magazines, 30,000 to 40,000 rounds of ammunition and three homemade explosive devices.

