Our most listened-to podcasts, watched TV shows and top news stories of 2023
Whether you're revisiting some of your favorite programming or discovering something new, we hope you enjoy exploring some of Connecticut Public's top content of 2023.
#1 Downloaded Podcast Episode From CT Public's Talk Shows
Hear from a recently laid-off Twitter employee about her experience working at the company.
The Nose discusses W. Kamau Bell's 'We Need To Talk About Cosby' and Woody Allen's 'Rifkin's Festival.'
Host Chion Wolf has conversations with people who wholeheartedly and profoundly regretted becoming parents.
The New Haven community responds to initiatives to prevent gun violence. Plus, eviction rates across the state.
Our extended conversation with New Haven pizza historian, Colin Caplan. Plus, local pizza shop recommendations.
Top 5 Most Watched CT Public Programs
In this StoryCorps CT segment, James credits Carlton's advice as the catalyst to change his career trajectory.
Welcome to the sights and scents of a New England springtime with gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi.
Join Chef Plum on the Best of Restaurant Road Trip as he visits his favorite eateries in Fairfield County.
Restaurant Road Trip brings Chef Plum to Gruel Britannia, a spot in Fairfield serving up proper English foods.
Most Read News Stories of 2023
A Connecticut jury ruled Alex Jones owes nearly $1 billion for lies told about the Sandy Hook shooting.
See your town's infection rate and track COVID-19 hospitalizations and vaccinations.
Details emerge about an October attack that killed two Bristol police officers and wounded a third.
Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal proposes taxing oil companies and returning money to consumers.
Top 5 Most Watched PBS Shows on CPTV
Ever wonder what makes us gravitate to lists? The Colin McEnroe Show might have the answer. Earlier this year, they devoted a whole show to understanding lists!
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show we look at the art and the utility of the list.
Stand up for civility
This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.
Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.