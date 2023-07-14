© 2023 Connecticut Public

Our most listened-to podcasts, watched TV shows and top news stories of 2023

Whether you're revisiting some of your favorite programming or discovering something new, we hope you enjoy exploring some of Connecticut Public's top content of 2023.
#1 Downloaded Podcast Episode From CT Public's Talk Shows
Where We Live
Where We Live
Hear from a recently laid-off Twitter employee about her experience working at the company.
The Colin McEnroe Show'
The Colin McEnroe Show
The Nose discusses W. Kamau Bell's 'We Need To Talk About Cosby' and Woody Allen's 'Rifkin's Festival.'
Audacious
Audacious
Host Chion Wolf has conversations with people who wholeheartedly and profoundly regretted becoming parents.
Disrupted
Disrupted
The New Haven community responds to initiatives to prevent gun violence. Plus, eviction rates across the state.
Seasoned
Seasoned
Our extended conversation with New Haven pizza historian, Colin Caplan. Plus, local pizza shop recommendations.


Top 5 Most Watched CT Public Programs
The Power of a Mentor
The Power of a Mentor
In this StoryCorps CT segment, James credits Carlton's advice as the catalyst to change his career trajectory.
New England Gardening
New England Gardening
Welcome to the sights and scents of a New England springtime with gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi.
Oyster Heaven
Oyster Heaven
Oyster Heaven tells the story and history of oystering along the Connecticut coast.
Restaurant Road Trip
Restaurant Road Trip
Join Chef Plum on the Best of Restaurant Road Trip as he visits his favorite eateries in Fairfield County.
Gruel Britannia
Gruel Britannia
Restaurant Road Trip brings Chef Plum to Gruel Britannia, a spot in Fairfield serving up proper English foods.


Most Read News Stories of 2023
Alex Jones trial
Alex Jones trial
A Connecticut jury ruled Alex Jones owes nearly $1 billion for lies told about the Sandy Hook shooting.
Connecticut COVID data
Connecticut COVID data
See your town's infection rate and track COVID-19 hospitalizations and vaccinations.
Jan. 6 investigation
Jan. 6 investigation
Lawmakers dig for new clues about money and the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Bristol police shooting
Bristol police shooting
Details emerge about an October attack that killed two Bristol police officers and wounded a third.
Taxing big oil's profits
Taxing big oil's profits
Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal proposes taxing oil companies and returning money to consumers.


Top 5 Most Watched PBS Shows on CPTV
PBS News Hour logo
PBS News Hour
All Creatures Great & Small logo
All Creatures Great & Small
Nova logo
Nova
Sandition logo
Sandition
Antiques Roadshow logo
Antiques Roadshow


Ever wonder what makes us gravitate to lists? The Colin McEnroe Show might have the answer. Earlier this year, they devoted a whole show to understanding lists!


A small notebook with a list and red checkmarks.
List making, listicles, lists of lists: An hour devoted to list culture
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show we look at the art and the utility of the list.
Listen Now

