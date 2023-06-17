© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Why did Biden say ‘God save the Queen, man’ during CT visit?

Connecticut Public Radio
Published June 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
President Joe Biden leaves the stage after speaking at the Safer Communities Summit
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
President Joe Biden leaves the stage after speaking at the Safer Communities Summit

As he wrapped up his appearance at Friday's gun safety summit in Connecticut, President Biden said: “God save the Queen, man.” That generated a lot of social media attention – and confusion.

Video of his remarks were quickly shared via social media and “God save the Queen” was trending on Twitter. Queen Elizabeth II died last year and her son, Charles, became king.

Later on Friday, a White House spokesperson offered an explanation for Biden's remarks.

"He couldn’t do the full ropeline due to weather, and was commenting to someone in the crowd," deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters in an email.

After he finished his speech, Biden told the crowd at the University of Hartford: “Now as some of you know, I usually come down and say hi to all of you, but they tell me there’s a storm coming in.”

The crowd groaned and shouted “No!” as they seemed disappointed Biden might not be able to interact with them.

Then he said he was going to ask a White House photographer to join him and stand in front of each section in the theater.

And then, still standing on stage as he looked into the crowd, he said: “God save the queen, man.”

The crowd cheered.

Biden addressed the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford — an event that marked one year since Biden's signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major gun safety legislation in three decades.

