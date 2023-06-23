Barbara Moran / WBUR
Chemical manufacturing giant 3M will pay up ten billion dollars to help cities and towns test for and clean up toxic PFAS chemicals in public water supplies.
A lot of products contain toxic PFAS. Some of these "forever chemicals" are ending up in sewage that is turned into fertilizer.
Boston architects have an annual gingerbread house competition, and 2022's theme is climate change. The climate-ready gingerbread houses include chocolate solar panels and rising sugary seas.
In 2022, the Greenland ice sheet continued to melt with two extreme melt-offs. Seabirds are dying off at an alarming rate. More ships are passing through the Arctic as the climate warms.
Massachusetts companies that generate more than half a ton of food waste a week can no longer send it to landfills or incinerators. This has created a demand for "anaerobic digesters."
The population of the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale has fallen again. Scientists now estimate it stands at 340, the latest indication the whales are edging closer to extinction.
If the snowpack keeps dwindling around northeastern maple trees, it's possible that by the end of the century, proper conditions for making maple syrup might no longer exist, a new study suggests.