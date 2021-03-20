H.J. Mai
Mason, known for his quick-witted observational humor, used stories from his orthodox Jewish background, a thick Yiddish accent and wild gestures to keep his audiences entertained for decades.
Documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney investigated the opioid crisis. He says it was created by pharmaceutical companies, distributors, pharmacists and doctors, all looking to profit.
Colonial Pipeline has not set a timetable for restoring full service. If the shutdown continues several days, it could affect gas prices in the Southeast, experts say.
Archaeologists unearth the remains of nine Neanderthals, dating from 50,000 to 100,000 years ago, in a discovery the Italian culture minister says will be "the talk of the world."
Around 100 Palestinians were injured as protesters and Israeli police clashed in the latest of several nights of violence over possible evictions of Palestinians from land claimed by Jewish settlers.
Companies like to talk about fighting climate change. But they're not necessarily keen to admit if they have a factory in an area prone to flooding or if their supplier was just hit by a hurricane.
Companies like Tyson and Amazon are offering on-site coronavirus vaccinations to their employees in order to remove barriers to getting the shots.
It's Opening Day in baseball, and that means you'll still be able to eat unhealthy food while watching the game. But ordering that hot dog or beer will be different this year.
Fans will be back in the stands when the new Major League Baseball season gets underway on Thursday. But in order to keep fans safe, teams are trying to eliminate as many touchpoints as possible.
Lunney, who played an integral role in the agency's Apollo program, died Friday. He was credited for his quick decision-making during the race to save the lives of the Apollo 13 astronauts.