LaTesha Harris
Each week, the guests and hosts on Pop Culture Happy Hour share what's bringing them joy. Today it's Reservation Dogs, Nine Perfect Strangers, and viral music videos from the band Little Big.
Willow Smith has gone pop punk. Smith speaks with NPR about unpacking racism and sexism, alternative rock's Black origins and creating her new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING.
The release of 4 found Beyoncé in a pivotal career moment — and set the stage for her as an auteur. For writer LaTesha Harris, the album also served as a much-needed guide to freedom and womanhood.
Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will co-headline the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday. The day features a variety of performances from other musical artists.
One of the biggest stars in hip-hop used her appearance on Saturday Night Live to call out Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron.