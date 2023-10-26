Max Larkin / WBUR
Classes are canceled and students are sheltering on campuses across Maine as the suspect in the Lewiston shooting deaths remained at large.
College enrollment continues to decline, according to data released Monday. Small colleges have been forced to close; others are getting creative when it comes to finding and keeping students.
Getting into college is already difficult and unnerving for many students. For low-income students, the recent college admissions scandal is prompting a crisis of faith about how fair the practice is.
The practice dates back to the 1920s, when a new cohort of students — many of them Jewish and/or immigrants — were vying for space at American universities.