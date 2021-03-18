Nina Kravinsky
Edith Murway holds the Guinness World Record for oldest competitive weightlifter. She turns 100 on Sunday. Murway started powerlifting at 91.
A copy of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 sold for $1.56 million at auction, breaking the record for most expensive video game. "I was ... a bit blindsided," says Valarie McLeckie of the auction house.
The painting is expected to sell for thousands of dollars. The unnamed seller, who found the painting at a donation center in Canada, paid $4.09.
Maryland intellectual and free Black man Benjamin Banneker's observations about cicadas' 17-year life cycle were among the earliest known to be documented. But that work is rarely credited.
Composer Angélica Negrón collaborates with 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Sasha Velour on a 10-minute film featuring original music, in a project for Opera Philadelphia.
The world of matchmaking won't have to rely on luck as much as math, thanks to Yunseo Choi. The 18-year-old came up with a matching theory that can be applied to people looking for a life partner.