Chapter 2: The hidden history of Indigenous slavery

It's a surprising and overlooked story, a blind spot in the narrative of early America. As colonial powers took over Native land, white settlers were enslaving Native people. Some worked in New England. Others were kidnapped and shipped to an isolated tropical island. For generations, a lost tribe in Bermuda wondered about its past. Centuries later, they’ve reconnected with family – in New England. In Chapter 2 of “Still Here,” learn about the hidden history of Indigenous slavery.

