© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England

Chapter 2: The hidden history of Indigenous slavery

By Diane Orson
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:31 PM EST
A Portrait of the late Jacob Minors, of St. David's Island, appears in "Memorials of the discovery and early settlement of the Bermudas or Somers Islands, 1515-1685," with the caption, "A native Bermudian of strongly marked Indian features ; reputed to be of Indian descent, and probably descended from one of the Pequod captives. He died 1875, aged 84."
Lefroy, J. H. (John Henry), Sir,
/
Cornell University Library
A Portrait of the late Jacob Minors, of St. David's Island, appears in "Memorials of the discovery and early settlement of the Bermudas or Somers Islands, 1515-1685," with the caption, "A native Bermudian of strongly marked Indian features ; reputed to be of Indian descent, and probably descended from one of the Pequod captives. He died 1875, aged 84."

It's a surprising and overlooked story, a blind spot in the narrative of early America. As colonial powers took over Native land, white settlers were enslaving Native people. Some worked in New England. Others were kidnapped and shipped to an isolated tropical island. For generations, a lost tribe in Bermuda wondered about its past. Centuries later, they’ve reconnected with family – in New England. In Chapter 2 of “Still Here,” learn about the hidden history of Indigenous slavery.

Click here to learn more, including videos, photos and digital stories.

Support the project at ctpublic.org/donate

Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England
Stay Connected
Diane Orson
Diane Orson is a special correspondent with Connecticut Public. She is a reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Here and Now; and The World from PRX. She spent seven years as CT Public Radio's local host for Morning Edition.
See stories by Diane Orson