Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England

Chapter 3: ‘An unsung hero:’ The story of Tarzan Brown

By Diane Orson
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:31 PM EST
Ellison "Tarzan" Brown's victory at the 1939 Boston Marathon is seen as a turning point in the visibility and official recognition of New England's Native people.
Courtesy of the Boston Public Library
Leslie Jones Collection
Ellison "Tarzan" Brown's victory at the 1939 Boston Marathon is seen as a turning point in the visibility and official recognition of New England's Native people.

In the 1930s, runner Tarzan Brown twice won the Boston Marathon – and carried the Narragansett tribe’s name out of obscurity and onto a global stage. “He was like an unsung hero for a long time,” his granddaughter says. “It’s just good to see him get the recognition he deserves.” In Chapter 3 of “Still Here,” discover how Brown put his tribe back on the map through endurance running, a tradition that goes back centuries in Native American cultures.

Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England
Diane Orson
Diane Orson is a special correspondent with Connecticut Public. She is a reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Here and Now; and The World from PRX. She spent seven years as CT Public Radio's local host for Morning Edition.
