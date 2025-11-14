Chapter 3: ‘An unsung hero:’ The story of Tarzan Brown

In the 1930s, runner Tarzan Brown twice won the Boston Marathon – and carried the Narragansett tribe’s name out of obscurity and onto a global stage. “He was like an unsung hero for a long time,” his granddaughter says. “It’s just good to see him get the recognition he deserves.” In Chapter 3 of “Still Here,” discover how Brown put his tribe back on the map through endurance running, a tradition that goes back centuries in Native American cultures.

Click here to learn more, including videos, photos and digital stories.

Support the project at ctpublic.org/donate