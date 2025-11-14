© 2025 Connecticut Public

Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England

Chapter 4: A Native American reverence for water, celebrated with music

By Diane Orson
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:31 PM EST
Jeremy Dutcher and Yo-Yo Ma greet the dawn with a song and music from We Are Water at the bank of Kwenitekw (the Connecticut River).
Katie Lenhart
/
Dartmouth University
Jeremy Dutcher and Yo-Yo Ma greet the dawn with a song and music from We Are Water at the bank of Kwenitekw (the Connecticut River).

A Connecticut singer is taking Native art and culture to new places. He invited Indigenous musicians – as well as one of the world’s most famous cello players, Yo-Yo Ma – to perform at sunrise on the banks of the Connecticut River. The performance highlights Native peoples’ deep connection to nature and water. Water is a source of creation, shaping everything around us: the contours of land, even names that define us. Names like: Connecticut. In Chapter 4 of “Still Here,” we take you to the sunrise performance designed to “welcome the dawn with music.”

Click here to learn more, including videos, photos and digital stories.

Support the project at ctpublic.org/donate

Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England
Diane Orson
Diane Orson is a special correspondent with Connecticut Public. She is a reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Here and Now; and The World from PRX. She spent seven years as CT Public Radio's local host for Morning Edition.
