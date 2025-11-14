Chapter 4: A Native American reverence for water, celebrated with music

A Connecticut singer is taking Native art and culture to new places. He invited Indigenous musicians – as well as one of the world’s most famous cello players, Yo-Yo Ma – to perform at sunrise on the banks of the Connecticut River. The performance highlights Native peoples’ deep connection to nature and water. Water is a source of creation, shaping everything around us: the contours of land, even names that define us. Names like: Connecticut. In Chapter 4 of “Still Here,” we take you to the sunrise performance designed to “welcome the dawn with music.”

Click here to learn more, including videos, photos and digital stories.

Support the project at ctpublic.org/donate