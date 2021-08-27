Models On Beauty
Black and white portrait of woman and broken self-image mirror.
2 of 5 — Jennifer Gimenez is a model, entrepreneur, actress, and advocate for those in recovery
3 of 5 — Bri Scalesse is a model and disability advocate living in New York City
4 of 5 — Oskar Sinclair is a genderqueer femmeborg who is a model, artist, and sex educator
5 of 5 — Jeffrey Marsh is one of the world's foremost commentators on nonbinary identity and activism in America. They're the author of "How to Be You: Stop Trying to Be Someone Else and Start Living Your Life".
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. So, would you consider yourself beautiful? How do you define beauty, anyway?
Hear from a fashion model with decades in the industry, a model who uses a wheelchair, and two non-binary models about what beauty means to them.
GUESTS:
- Jennifer Gimenez is a model, entrepreneur, actress, and advocate for those in recovery
- Bri Scalesse is a model and disability advocate living in New York City
- Oskar Sinclair is a genderqueer femmeborg who is a model, artist, and sex educator
- Jeffrey Marsh is one of the world's foremost commentators on nonbinary identity and activism in America. They're the author of How to Be You: Stop Trying to Be Someone Else and Start Living Your Life
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Kelly Langevin, Maisy Carvalho, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.