Finding purpose in life after accidentally killing someone
2 of 3 — Darin Strauss is the author of many books, including the memoir, Half A Life, about life during and after accidentally killing a classmate a few weeks before finishing high school.
3 of 3 — Maryann Gray is a social psychologist and educator. As a result of an accident in which an 8-year-old boy ran in front of her car and was killed, she began Accidental Impacts, a website for those who have accidentally seriously hurt or killed someone.
When you accidentally kill someone, there are almost no resources on the planet for how to move forward with your life. Hear from one woman who found a way.
Plus, hear how a novelist found a path to peace by writing a memoir about the accidental death he was involved in.
GUESTS:
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.