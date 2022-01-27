Working In Antarctica: “I Am My Weirdest Self!”

What kind of person works in Antarctica?

Meet a chef, a supply technician, a physician, and a man who has worked on the continent for over 25 years, including at the world’s most southerly post office and convenience store.

Subscribe to Audacious for early access and bonus features!

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email - cwolf@ctpublic.org.

GUESTS:



Toni Traub is a Supply Technician & “Wastie” at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station

is a Supply Technician & “Wastie” at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station Lisa Minelli is a sous chef at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station

is a sous chef at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station Ted Lee is the station physician at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station

is the station physician at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station Tudor Morgan is the Expedition Team Leader with Hurtigruten Expeditions. He has also worked with the Antarctic Heritage Trust, and the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Kelly Langevin, Maisy Carvalho, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.