Audacious with Chion Wolf

Working In Antarctica: “I Am My Weirdest Self!”

Published January 27, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST
Tudor Morgan is the Expedition Team Leader with Hurtigruten Expeditions. He has also worked with the Antarctic Heritage Trust, and the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators.
Tudor Morgan is the Expedition Team Leader with Hurtigruten Expeditions. He has also worked with the Antarctic Heritage Trust, and the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators.

What kind of person works in Antarctica?

Meet a chef, a supply technician, a physician, and a man who has worked on the continent for over 25 years, including at the world’s most southerly post office and convenience store.

GUESTS:

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Kelly Langevin, Maisy Carvalho, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolfclimate changeworkAntarcticahealth
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious on Connecticut Public Broadcasting.
