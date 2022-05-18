© 2022 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

A conversation with Humans of New York creator Brandon Stanton

Published May 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Chion Wolf and Brandon Stanton of Humans of New York at the Connecticut Forum at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts.
Chion Wolf and Brandon Stanton of Humans of New York at the Connecticut Forum at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts.
Nick Caito

Humans of New York is a photo-slash-storytelling-slash-fundraising powerhouse with 30 million followers on social media.

You read narratives about overcoming adversity, personal revelations, or just flat-out great stories.

Just that combination alone - the photos and their captions - have been enough to launch Humans of New York into worldwide popularity. But its creator, Brandon Stanton, has taken it one step further.

When a subject of his tells a story about a specific need, he shares their GoFundMe page, and it explodes with contributions from HONY fans.

On today’s show, you’ll hear my conversation with Brandon at The Connecticut Forum recently, as he talks about his process, overcoming rejection, and the new era of Humans of New York as a philanthropic powerhouse.

GUEST: 

  • Brandon Stanton: The creator of Humans of New York, where he features photographs and captions of his subjects. 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
