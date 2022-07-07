© 2022 Connecticut Public

BFF's for real: Life as Platonic Life Partners

Published July 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT
April Lee and Renee Wong: PLPs living in Los Angeles, CA. John Carroll and Joe Rivera: PLPs living in Austin, TX.
Rhaina Cohen: producer and editor for NPR’s Enterprise Storytelling Unit. She talked about it in her Atlantic article from October of 2020, “What If Friendship, Not Marriage, Was at the Center of Life?”
Emily Anne Vaughn

Think about your BFF (that’s Best Friend For Life).

Now, imagine if that “for life” part was a deliberate, co-creative commitment.

You’re free to date other people if you’re into that kinda thing, but you put each other down as your emergency contact, you live together, you may even raise kids together.

On this episode, you’ll meet people who are in what’s called Platonic Life Partnerships, or PLP’s.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Anya Grondalski, and Mira Raju contributed to this show.

