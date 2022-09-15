GOOD NEWS! That’s how we celebrate 100 episodes of Audacious
1 of 7 — Happy 100th episode to Audacious!
Happy 100th episode to Audacious!
Meg Fitzgerald
2 of 7 — Alexa La Fever, Empress of Tease: Burlesque teacher based in Hartford, CT.
Alexa La Fever, Empress of Tease: Burlesque teacher based in Hartford, CT.
k.russo
3 of 7 — Coleman Gladis: Filmmaker, composer, and Chion's cousin, based in Malvern, PA.
Coleman Gladis: Filmmaker, composer, and Chion's cousin, based in Malvern, PA.
4 of 7 — Andre Rochester: Fine artist, curator, art advocate and administrator living in East Hartford, with his wife, Shawnee.
Andre Rochester: Fine artist, curator, art advocate and administrator living in East Hartford, with his wife, Shawnee.
5 of 7 — Karleigh Webb: Journalist and co-host of the podcast, The Trans Sporter Room, speaking at her grandmother's funeral. She is based out of New Britain, CT.
Karleigh Webb: Journalist and co-host of the podcast, The Trans Sporter Room, speaking at her grandmother's funeral. She is based out of New Britain, CT.
6 of 7 — Katie Blanchard & Amy Radzvilowicz: Newly-engaged couple based out of New London, CT.
Katie Blanchard & Amy Radzvilowicz: Newly-engaged couple based out of New London, CT.
7 of 7 — Nina & Nicole Jackman: Couple celebrating 10 years together, living and raising their family in central Connecticut.
We know that some of our Audacious episodes, well, they can be kinda heavy.
So for our 100th episode, it’s all about GOOD NEWS!
You’ll hear about a baby announcement, an upcoming wedding, and a big grant approval. Plus, a powerful compliment, an important anniversary, a surprising acceptance at a funeral, and even what it’s like to find out that you just won a year’s worth of free smoothies!
GUESTS:
- Alexa La Fever, Empress of Tease: Burlesque teacher based in Hartford, CT
- Coleman Gladis: Filmmaker, composer, and Chion's cousin, based in Malvern, PA
- Dr. Brenton Graveley: Professor and Chair of Genetics and Genome Sciences at University of Connecticut Health Center. He runs the Graveley Lab, which studies RNA
- Andre Rochester: Fine artist, curator, art advocate and administrator living in East Hartford
- Karleigh Webb: Journalist and co-host of the podcast, The Trans Sporter Room. She is based out of New Britain, CT
- Katie Blanchard & Amy Radzvilowicz: Newly-engaged couple based out of New London, CT
- Nina & Nicole Jackman: Couple celebrating 10 years together, living and raising their family in central Connecticut
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!