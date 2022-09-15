GOOD NEWS! That’s how we celebrate 100 episodes of Audacious

We know that some of our Audacious episodes, well, they can be kinda heavy.

So for our 100th episode, it’s all about GOOD NEWS!

You’ll hear about a baby announcement, an upcoming wedding, and a big grant approval. Plus, a powerful compliment, an important anniversary, a surprising acceptance at a funeral, and even what it’s like to find out that you just won a year’s worth of free smoothies!

GUESTS:



Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

