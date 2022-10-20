Life after Parkland: A victim’s dad turns to art and activism
1 of 4 — "The NRA Children's Museum" by Change The Ref, co-founded by Manuel Oliver.
"The NRA Children's Museum" by Change The Ref, co-founded by Manuel Oliver.
2 of 4 — Manuel Oliver with his wife, Patricia, and his son, Joaquin, who was one of 17 murdered students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.
Manuel Oliver with his wife, Patricia, and his son, Joaquin, who was one of 17 murdered students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.
3 of 4 — Manuel Oliver: Father of Joaquin Oliver, who was one of 17 murdered students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018. He is also the co-founder of Change The Ref, whose mission statement is “To raise awareness about mass shootings through strategic interventions that will reduce the influence of the NRA on the Federal level”.
Manuel Oliver: Father of Joaquin Oliver, who was one of 17 murdered students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018. He is also the co-founder of Change The Ref, whose mission statement is “To raise awareness about mass shootings through strategic interventions that will reduce the influence of the NRA on the Federal level”.
4 of 4 — Joaquin Oliver was one of 17 murdered students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.
Joaquin Oliver was one of 17 murdered students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.
The person who took 17 lives in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day of 2018 was recently spared the death penalty.
Hear from Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin, who was murdered that day, about how he uses art and media to rally for gun control. You’ll also hear his reaction to the sentencing.
GUEST:
- Manuel Oliver: Father of Joaquin Oliver, who was one of 17 murdered students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018. He is also the co-founder of Change The Ref, whose mission statement is “To raise awareness about mass shootings through strategic interventions that will reduce the influence of the NRA on the Federal level”
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!