Life after Parkland: A victim’s dad turns to art and activism

Manuel Oliver: Father of Joaquin Oliver, who was one of 17 murdered students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018. He is also the co-founder of Change The Ref, whose mission statement is “To raise awareness about mass shootings through strategic interventions that will reduce the influence of the NRA on the Federal level”.