Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

All in a year: 3 guests, 3 goals, 365 days

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie Talarski
Published December 29, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST
"All in a year" checklist with boxes and red check marks next to each list item. The List reads as follows: Read 365 Books, Learn English via T.V., Get 100+ Rejections
Kelsey Weekman: Culture reporter for Buzzfeed who read 390 books in a year.
Mathias Barra: French writer who became fluent in English in a year by watching 3 hours of American and British television every day
Emily Winter: Comedy writer who strived to get 100 rejections in one year. She ended up getting 101 rejections and 39 acceptances.
A lot can happen in a year, you know? And if you’re anything like these folks, you’ve read over 365 books, you’ve become fluent in English by watching American t.v. shows, and you’ve gotten over a hundred rejections.

GUESTS: 

  • Kelsey WeekmanCulture reporter for Buzzfeed who read 390 books in a year
  • Mathias BarraFrench writer who became fluent in English in a year by watching 3 hours of American and British television every day
  • Emily Winter: Comedy writer who strived to get 100 rejections in one year. She ended up getting 101 rejections and 39 acceptances

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
