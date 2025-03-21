© 2025 Connecticut Public

New ways to see, new ways to move: The tech that’s changing disability

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published March 21, 2025 at 10:22 AM EDT
Former stuntman Jonathan Goodwin (left) uses a Kim-e Self-balancing Personal Mobility Robot to move down the street alongside Karolis Griška (right), CEO of CHRONUS Robotics.
Former stuntman Jonathan Goodwin (left) uses a Kim-e Self-balancing Personal Mobility Robot to move down the street alongside Karolis Griška (right), CEO of CHRONUS Robotics.
Sam Seavey is the founder of "The Blind Life" YouTube channel, where he provides tips, reviews of assistive devices, and interviews with visually impaired community members. Diagnosed with Stargardt disease at the age of 11, Sam has dedicated 30 years to researching and understanding assistive devices. Among the inventions Sam mentions during this conversation are Ray Ban Meta AI glasses, the Be My Eyes app, the WeWalk smart cane, and braille tablets.
Sam Seavey is the founder of “The Blind Life” YouTube channel, where he provides tips, reviews of assistive devices, and interviews with visually impaired community members. Diagnosed with Stargardt disease at the age of 11, Sam has dedicated 30 years to researching and understanding assistive devices. Among the inventions Sam mentions during this conversation are Ray Ban Meta AI glasses, the Be My Eyes app, the WeWalk smart cane, and braille tablets.
Jonathan Goodwin is a retired stunt performer, screenwriter, keynote speaker, and hypnotherapist. In 2021, he was paralyzed while rehearsing a stunt for America's Got Talent: Extreme. He has been exploring a new piece of assistive technology called Kim-e, a self-balancing personal mobility robot.
Jonathan Goodwin is a retired stunt performer, screenwriter, keynote speaker, and hypnotherapist. In 2021, he was paralyzed while rehearsing a stunt for America's Got Talent: Extreme. He has been exploring a new piece of assistive technology called Kim-e, a self-balancing personal mobility robot.

Technology is rapidly reshaping the world, but for people with disabilities, it’s doing something even more profound - it’s redefining what’s possible.

Explore how cutting-edge assistive technologies are breaking barriers, restoring independence, and revolutionizing the way people navigate the world.

Sam Seavey, creator of “The Blind Life” YouTube channel, shares how AI-powered tools are game-changers for people with vision impairments. And former stuntman Jonathan Goodwin introduces Kim-e, a self-balancing mobility robot redefining independence for wheelchair users.

GUESTS: 

  • Sam Seavey: founder of “The Blind Life” YouTube channel, where he provides tips, reviews of assistive devices, and interviews with visually impaired community members. Diagnosed with Stargardt disease at the age of 11, Sam has dedicated 30 years to researching and understanding assistive devices. Among the inventions Sam mentions during this conversation are Ray Ban Meta AI glasses, the Be My Eyes app, the WeWalk smart cane, and braille tablets 
  • Jonathan Goodwin: a retired stunt performer, screenwriter, keynote speaker, and hypnotherapist. In 2021, he was paralyzed while rehearsing a stunt for America's Got Talent: Extreme. He has been exploring a new piece of assistive technology called Kim-e, a self-balancing personal mobility robot

Please note that our guests are sharing their personal experiences and enthusiasm for these technologies. The manufacturers of the products discussed have not sponsored, endorsed, or been consulted for this show.

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Kathy Wang and Angelica Gajewski.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
