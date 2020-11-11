Remembering CT’s 29th Black Infantry; Supporting Vets During A Pandemic
This week on Disrupted, we hear from the great-great grandson of Orrin Hawley, a soldier from Connecticut’s 29th Civil War Black infantry regiment. We also hear from a gay Vietnam veteran who is advocating for equal rights in the military. And we explore the challenges facing veterans in Connecticut during the pandemic.
GUESTS:
- Charles Benjamin Hawley – West Haven native and great-great grandson of Orrin Hawley, soldier of the 29th Civil War Black regiment
- Denny Meyer – Public Affairs Officer at the American Veterans for Equal Rights and the Transgender American Veterans Association
- Darren Pruslow – Supervising Attorney at the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center in West Haven