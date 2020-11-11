© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Remembering CT’s 29th Black Infantry; Supporting Vets During A Pandemic

Published November 11, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST
29thconnbeaufortsclibofcongress.jpeg
Library of Congress
The 29th Civil War Black regiment

This week on Disrupted, we hear from the great-great grandson of Orrin Hawley, a soldier from Connecticut’s 29th Civil War Black infantry regiment. We also hear from a gay Vietnam veteran who is advocating for equal rights in the military. And we explore the challenges facing veterans in Connecticut during the pandemic.

GUESTS:

  • Charles Benjamin Hawley – West Haven native and great-great grandson of Orrin Hawley, soldier of the 29th Civil War Black regiment
  • Denny Meyer – Public Affairs Officer at the American Veterans for Equal Rights and the Transgender American Veterans Association
  • Darren Pruslow – Supervising Attorney at the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center in West Haven
Disrupted
Stay Connected
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Daniela Luna
See stories by Daniela Luna
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean