Rep. Jahana Hayes On Why Representation Matters In Politics; Future Of CT GOP
This hour, 5th District U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes joins us to talk about her career in education and politics, and why she says more “people on the ground” need to be part of the larger political conversation.
Also, more than 6500 voters have left the state Republican Party since Election Day. We’ll talk about where the Connecticut GOP is headed.
GUESTS:
- Jahana Hayes – U.S. Representative for Connecticut’s Fifth Congressional District
- Jonathan Wharton – Associate Dean at the School of Graduate & Professional Studies at Southern Connecticut State University, Republican political analyst