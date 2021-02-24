© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Rep. Jahana Hayes On Why Representation Matters In Politics; Future Of CT GOP

Published February 24, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST
JHXHighXResXHeadshot-768x1152.jpeg
Representative Jahana Hayes

This hour, 5th District U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes joins us to talk about her career in education and politics, and why she says more “people on the ground” need to be part of the larger political conversation.

Also, more than 6500 voters have left the state Republican Party since Election Day. We’ll talk about where the Connecticut GOP is headed.

GUESTS:

  • Jahana Hayes – U.S. Representative for Connecticut’s Fifth Congressional District
  • Jonathan Wharton – Associate Dean at the School of Graduate & Professional Studies at Southern Connecticut State University, Republican political analyst
Disrupted
Stay Connected
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Daniela Luna
See stories by Daniela Luna
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean