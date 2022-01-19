Community members take action in the fight against gun violence

Over the past decade, Connecticut has averaged nearly 200 gun deaths each year. How are community members responding? This week, two New Haven initiatives that are trying to prevent gun violence before it even happens. Plus, a new report on the staggering number of evictions in our state.

GUESTS:

CT Data's and the CT Fair Housing Center's report on evictions will be released on February 8th. You can find the report here when it's out.

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

