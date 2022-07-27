The forgotten and the powerful: A look at First Ladies and their influence

The First Lady of the United States is not an elected position. But even so, the office plays an important role in our government. This week on Disrupted, an Art Historian talks about the powerful First Ladies of American history who don't get the recognition they deserve. Also, how gender quotas are changing politics in Latin America.

Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw: Class of 1940 Bicentennial Term Associate Professor of Art History at the University of Pennsylvania. Previously, she was the Senior Historian and Director of History, Research, and Scholarly Programs at the National Portrait Gallery

Jennifer Piscopo: Associate Professor of Politics and Affiliate Faculty of Latin American and Latino/Latina Studies at Occidental College

Click here to see more images from the First Lady Exhibition.

This program was also produced by J. Carlisle Larsen and Kevin Chang Barnum.

Special thanks to our summer interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

