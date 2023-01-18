© 2023 Connecticut Public

Beyond her novels, Zora Neale Hurston was a pioneering anthropologist

Published January 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST
Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space is a new documentary from the PBS series American Experience. The film explores the life of the author of Their Eyes Were Watching God and reveals that in addition to her work as a novelist, Hurston was also an anthropologist whose methods were ahead of her time. Tracy Heather Strain, the director, writer and producer of the film, joins us. We also listen back to a conversation with Dr. Stacey Close about the impact of the Connecticut tobacco fields where prominent figures like the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. worked.

GUESTS:

