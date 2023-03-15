© 2023 Connecticut Public

disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

Rewriting the narrative: Storytelling for social change

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Emily CharashWayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published March 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
CBS Saturday Morning's Michelle Miller sitting at a table as she appears to be hosting a broadcast.
Michele Crowe/Michele Crowe/CBS
/
CBS NEWS and Stations
CBS Saturday Morning Co-Host Michelle Miller.

This hour, we highlight disruptors using their storytelling skills to create change. After the murder of Eric Garner, Mercy Quaye organized a conversation about who controls the Black narrative at a New Haven coffee shop. Her work ultimately led her to start The Narrative Project, an anti-racist communications organization. CBS Saturday Morning's Michelle Miller also joins us to discuss her new book Belonging: A Daughter’s Search for Identity Through Loss and Love, which details her journey to understand herself and learn more about her mother, who didn't raise her. And we listen back to our interview with Mónica Guzmán, who talks about the power of sharing stories with people you disagree with and her book I Never Thought Of It That Way: How To Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times.

Michelle Miller will be talking about her book in Waterbury, CT on Sunday, March 19th with Leslie Mayes of NBC Connecticut. You can learn more here.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a podcast producer for Seasoned and Disrupted. She also produces branded podcasts for museums, cultural institutions, and businesses. Emily grew up in Newtown, Connecticut and loves UCONN women’s basketball!
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
