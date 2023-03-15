Rewriting the narrative: Storytelling for social change

This hour, we highlight disruptors using their storytelling skills to create change. After the murder of Eric Garner, Mercy Quaye organized a conversation about who controls the Black narrative at a New Haven coffee shop. Her work ultimately led her to start The Narrative Project, an anti-racist communications organization. CBS Saturday Morning's Michelle Miller also joins us to discuss her new book Belonging: A Daughter’s Search for Identity Through Loss and Love, which details her journey to understand herself and learn more about her mother, who didn't raise her. And we listen back to our interview with Mónica Guzmán, who talks about the power of sharing stories with people you disagree with and her book I Never Thought Of It That Way: How To Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times.

Michelle Miller will be talking about her book in Waterbury, CT on Sunday, March 19th with Leslie Mayes of NBC Connecticut. You can learn more here.

GUESTS:

