Rethinking narratives around death and dying

This hour on Disrupted, we hear from three women who are rewriting narratives around death and dying in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to confront death head-on. At the same time, we’re also seeing major changes in the death care industry — from the emergence of things like green burials and human composting to the diversification of funeral directors.

GUESTS:



Cole Imperi : Founder of the School of American Thanatology and one of America’s leading experts on death, dying and grief

: Founder of the School of American Thanatology and one of America’s leading experts on death, dying and grief Joél Simone Maldonado : Licensed funeral director, also known as The Grave Woman

: Licensed funeral director, also known as The Grave Woman Celine Currier: Co-founder of the Connecticut Death Collective

