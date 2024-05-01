Debates over the 1st Amendment on college campuses

This hour on Disrupted, we’re looking at the First Amendment and its impact on colleges and universities.

Students are demanding their schools divest from Israel over its war in Gaza. Some colleges have allowed protests with police presence, while others have forcibly removed demonstrators. There have been allegations of antisemitic, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian speech at some protests — and that’s left many wondering how to address harmful speech without curbing free expression.

First Amendment Specialist Kevin Goldberg explains the five protections covered in the amendment. Wesleyan University President Michael Roth talks about his role as a university administrator and how to provide safe spaces for students.

GUESTS:

Kevin Goldberg: First Amendment Specialist, Freedom Forum.

First Amendment Specialist, Freedom Forum. Michael Roth: President, Wesleyan University and author of Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist’s Approach to Inclusion, Free Speech, and Political Correctness.

This episode originally aired on February 7, 2024.

