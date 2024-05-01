© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted

Debates over the 1st Amendment on college campuses

By Wayne Edwards,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:49 AM EDT
With over 300 students in attendance and 60 students who camped overnight, Wesleyan students created an on-campus encampment called the “Wesleyan Liberated Zone” in protest of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Student organizers have created a list of demands asking the university to “divest any and all investments from companies and institutions that profit from Israeli colonization, occupation, and apartheid fueling the genocide of Palestinians,” and will not leave until the demands have been met.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
With over 300 students in attendance and 60 students who camped overnight, Wesleyan students created an on-campus encampment called the “Wesleyan Liberated Zone” in protest of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Student organizers have created a list of demands asking the university to “divest any and all investments from companies and institutions that profit from Israeli colonization, occupation, and apartheid fueling the genocide of Palestinians,” and will not leave until the demands have been met.

This hour on Disrupted, we’re looking at the First Amendment and its impact on colleges and universities.

Students are demanding their schools divest from Israel over its war in Gaza. Some colleges have allowed protests with police presence, while others have forcibly removed demonstrators. There have been allegations of antisemitic, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian speech at some protests — and that’s left many wondering how to address harmful speech without curbing free expression.

First Amendment Specialist Kevin Goldberg explains the five protections covered in the amendment. Wesleyan University President Michael Roth talks about his role as a university administrator and how to provide safe spaces for students.

GUESTS:

  • Kevin Goldberg: First Amendment Specialist, Freedom Forum.
  • Michael Roth: President, Wesleyan University and author of Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist’s Approach to Inclusion, Free Speech, and Political Correctness.

This episode originally aired on February 7, 2024.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.<br/><br/>
See stories by Wayne Edwards
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski