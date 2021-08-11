© 2021 Connecticut Public

Local Tomato Farmers, The Science Of Breeding Flavorful Tomatoes + Tony D’s Family Recipe

Published August 11, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT
Nothing quite says summer like a beautiful ripe tomato, and in our region, we love our tomatoes. This week on Seasoned, we talk to husband-and-wife tomato farmers Trout and Jennifer Gaskins about growing their many varieties of tomatoes on the farm. We also talk to horticulture scientist Harry Klee about his mission to sequence the genomes of hundreds of tomatoes in order to breed flavor back into the fruit. Plus, the chef and owner of Tony D’s in New London shares a family recipe.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email at seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, and Carmen Baskauf produced this show.

Guests:
Trout and Jennifer Gaskins – Farmers/owners of Farming 101 in Newtown, Conn.

Dr. Harry Klee - Professor for the Department of Horticultural Sciences at the University of Florida. Dr. Klee led the team whose research on producing a tastier tomato was published in the journal Science.

Anthony D’Angelo – Chef/owner of Tony D’s in New London, Conn.

