Carla Lalli Music’s cookbook features real-life recipes for the way we really cook

James Beard Award-winning author Carla Lalli Music talks with us about her latest cookbook, That Sounds So Good: 100 Real-Life Recipes For Every Day Of The Week. Carla describes how the book came together during the pandemic—her family served as captive recipe testers—and offers tips for everything from stocking a pantry to reducing food waste. She also explores the ways in which cooking during the week for family is vastly different from the way we cook on weekends. Both should be a source of joy, not stress. We dig in to a few recipes from the book and unpack what works for Carla so we might streamline our own weekday and weekend cooking.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski

Guest: Carla Lalli Music is the author of That Sounds So Good: 100 Real-Life Recipes For Every Day Of The Week.

Featured Recipes:

Fat Noodles with Pan-Roasted Mushrooms and Crushed Herb Sauce

Sheet Pan Chicken with Tomatoes and Chickpeas

