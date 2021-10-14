© 2021 Connecticut Public

Carla Lalli Music’s cookbook features real-life recipes for the way we really cook

Published October 14, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT
Carla Lalli Music
Andrea Gentl And Martin Hyers
/
Clarkson Potter, An Imprint Of Random House

James Beard Award-winning author Carla Lalli Music talks with us about her latest cookbook, That Sounds So Good: 100 Real-Life Recipes For Every Day Of The Week. Carla describes how the book came together during the pandemic—her family served as captive recipe testers—and offers tips for everything from stocking a pantry to reducing food waste. She also explores the ways in which cooking during the week for family is vastly different from the way we cook on weekends. Both should be a source of joy, not stress. We dig in to a few recipes from the book and unpack what works for Carla so we might streamline our own weekday and weekend cooking.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski

Guest: Carla Lalli Music is the author of That Sounds So Good: 100 Real-Life Recipes For Every Day Of The Week.

Featured Recipes:
Fat Noodles with Pan-Roasted Mushrooms and Crushed Herb Sauce
Sheet Pan Chicken with Tomatoes and Chickpeas

Sheet Pan Chicken with Tomatoes and Chickpeas

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
