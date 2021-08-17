© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

We Take Your Calls

Published August 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
telephones
www.pvz.lt
/
flickr creative commons
IslBG

We’ve been doing these weekly shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls.

This week, our plan was to forgo even starting with the suggestion of a topic that your calls might, potentially, be about. Just to see what would happen.

But the situation in Afghanistan has drawn focus, and we should probably at least vaguely start there.

But still: Give us a call during the 1 p.m. EDT hour about anything at all. 888-720-9677. Or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
