Combating corrosion: the war on rust

Rust is all around us. It’s in our cars, our homes, our infrastructure. It’s also the subject of Jonathan Waldman’s book Rust: The Longest War, which introduces us to the people who fight it.

This hour, Waldman joins us, and we hear from a visual artist who has found a way to incorporate rust into her work.

GUESTS:



Esther Solondz - A Rhode Island-based visual artist

Jonathan Waldman - Author of Rust: The Longest War

Colin McEnroe, Greg Hill, Jonathan McNicol, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired March 25, 2015.

