Alcohol is bad for us. So why have humans been drinking it for thousands of years?

Drinking alcohol has a number of negative impacts. But humans have been doing it for thousands of years and show no signs of stopping.

This hour, a look at why we drink, why more people are moving towards sobriety through the “sober curious” movement, and the rise of nonalcoholic cocktails.

GUESTS:



Elva Ramirez - A journalist and media consultant and the author of Zero Proof Cocktails: 90 Non-Alcoholic Recipes for Mindful Drinking

Hilary Sheinbaum - A journalist and the author of The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month

- A journalist and the author of Edward Slingerland - Author of Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization and a professor of philosophy at the University of British Columbia

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired October 18, 2021.