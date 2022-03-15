What Chess, Scrabble, and Monopoly can teach us about life
Author Oliver Roeder says that games are a “slice of life.” This hour we look at three games: Chess, Scrabble, and Monopoly. We investigate why these games have endured in popularity through history, and we discuss what each one of them can teach us about life.
GUESTS:
- Oliver Roeder: journalist and author of Seven Games: A Human History.
- Jenny Adams: Associate Professor of English at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and author of Power Play: The Literature and Politics of Chess in the Late Middle Ages, among other books.
- Lindsay Shin: A competitive scrabble player, who’s been playing competitively for around 20 years. She organizes an annual Scrabble tournament in New Orleans.
- Mary Pilon: A journalist, screenwriter, and author of The Monopolists: Obsession, Fury, and the Scandal Behind the World's Favorite Board Game, among other books.
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.