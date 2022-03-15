© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

What Chess, Scrabble, and Monopoly can teach us about life

Published March 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Golden chess piece unicorn
peterschreiber.media/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Golden chess unicorn with silver pawns.

Author Oliver Roeder says that games are a “slice of life.” This hour we look at three games: Chess, Scrabble, and Monopoly. We investigate why these games have endured in popularity through history, and we discuss what each one of them can teach us about life.

GUESTS:

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show pop culturehistorybooks
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content