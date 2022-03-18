Not Necessarily The Nose: The movies, mysteries, and marvels of Christopher Nolan
In the 21 years since Christopher Nolan’s Memento hit theaters, his movies have grossed more than $5 billion, earned 36 Academy Award nominations, and won 11 Oscars.
His Dark Knight films helped spark the comic book movie renaissance we’re still experiencing, and his seventh feature, Inception, is the highest-grossing totally standalone live action movie ever made.
This hour, a look at the filmmaker behind Batman Begins, Dunkirk, Interstellar, Tenet, and more: Christopher Nolan.
GUESTS:
- Kayleigh Donaldson: A pop culture writer and critic
- James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Tom Shone: Author of The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 2, 2021.