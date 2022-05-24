© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Music critic Kelefa Sanneh says music genres are communities

Published May 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
needle on record
Peter Cade/Getty Images
/
Stone RF
.

This hour, we’re joined by Kelefa Sanneh, author of Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres. We talk about music genres and look back at the history of music.

GUESTS:

  • Kelefa Sanneh: Staff writer at The New Yorker and the author of Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired October 25, 2021.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
