Fun shouldn’t be a guilty pleasure. Fun is the point

When was the last time you had fun? I mean the kind of fun where you lost track of time, you didn’t care what others were thinking of you, and you felt connected to the people you were having fun with. We all know what fun feels like, so why don’t we make time for it?

We tend to think of fun as a side dish, something to eat if you’re not too full. That’s wrong. Fun should be the main course. Fun nourishes our mind and body as much as healthy food and productive work.

This hour, we talk about fun, including why we’re not having it, why we need more of it, and how to have it.

GUESTS:



Liliana DeLeo: A certified laughter yoga master trainer and the founder of Living Laughter

Founding member of Sea Tea Improv Catherine Price: A science journalist and the author of The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired December 21, 2021.