Lost in translation: Our ode to the art of translating

Published June 23, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT
Translators help open up our worlds by bringing us stories from around the globe. But often they’re not given very much credit for their work. This hour, we discuss the art of translation. Plus, we’ll learn about the challenges of translating movies and TV shows, through subtitles and dubbing for international audiences.

GUESTS:

  • Jennifer Croft: Writer and translator, who was awarded the 2018 Booker International Prize for her translation of Flights, by Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk
  • Emily Wilson: Professor of Classical Studies, and the Chair of the Program in Comparative Literature and Literary Theory at the University of Pennsylvania. She is also an author and translator of works such as The Odyssey
  • Denise Kripper: Translator, a Translation Editor for “Latin American Literature Today,” and an Associate Professor of Spanish at Lake Forest College

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

