‘Tackiness is joyfulness’: A celebration of all things tacky
What makes something tacky?
This hour, a celebration of all things tacky. Plus, a look at why reality TV is sometimes tacky and at the tackiest home décor.
GUESTS:
- Rax King: Author of Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer and co-host of the podcast Low Culture Boil
- Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and the director of client services at Buzz Engine
- Brian Moylan: A writer and reality TV show recapper and the author of The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives
- Cat Pastor: Assistant radio operations manager at Connecticut Public
- Peter York: A journalist and the author of Dictator Style: Lifestyles of the World’s Most Colorful Despots
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 23, 2022.